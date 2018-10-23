If Anyone Steals A Base During The World Series, The Whole Country Gets A Taco Party

Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)

The Major League Baseball season is down to only two teams. The World Series between the American League’s Boston Red Sox and the National League’s Los Angeles Dodgers has officially begun. This is the culmination of a ridiculous amount of games. Boston finished the regular season with 108 wins while L.A. has 92. The Dodgers are the obvious underdog, but none of that should matter to you if you’re a fan of tacos. That’s because if someone steals a base during the World Series, you get a free taco from Taco Bell. It doesn’t matter if it’s Mookie Betts or Yasiel Puig. Everyone. Gets. A. Free. Taco.

Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back! The first player to steal a base in the World Series® will win free Doritos® Locos Tacos for all of America. Tune in to the World Series to see who it'll be. See terms: https://t.co/oENt544nra pic.twitter.com/UzhGP8lobE — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 17, 2018

Every year since 2007, Taco Bell has run (get it?) the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion. The first year, Boston’s Jacoby Ellsbury stole second base in the fourth inning of game two to delight all the fans of taco shells, cheese, and beef. Stolen bases don’t seem to be as common as they were years ago as teams are built to crank home runs, but, every year, at least one runner has stolen a base. It’s just a matter of when.

When it happens, everyone in the U.S. can stop by their participating Taco Bell to grab a free Doritos Locos Taco. The best part is that you don’t even need to buy anything else. You just have to ask for your taco before the promotion ends on Nov. 1.