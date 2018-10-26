Buffalo Wild Wings Is the Latest Contributor to the Pumpkin-Spiced Sickness
Visit any Buffalo Wild Wings location and you’ll be treated to a whole lot more than the basic chicken wings you’re used to. The chain has flavors like teriyaki, chipotle BBQ, enchilada sauce, Desert Heat, and Asian Zing. But it’s the restaurant’s newest flavor that is really turning heads (and maybe stomachs). That’s because the newest flavor is pumpkin spice.
Pumpkin spice has become a fall classic, a flavor so common it already infuses everything from beers to yogurt to Pop Tarts. It’s a flavor so prevalent in fall that many people downright despise it. We all love to hate it and now you can get it slathered on your favorite boneless wings. Technically, B-Dubs’ sauce is Pumpkin BBQ Ale, but you get the idea. The chain has officially jumped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon.
We must admit: at first, we were a bit skeptical. But a lot of people took to Instagram to proclaim their love for this new (albeit strange) wing sauce.
Buffalo Wild Wings’ Pumpkin BBQ Ale sauce is made from beer, BBQ flavors, and the argument-inducing pumpkin spice. We haven’t had a chance to taste it yet, but we can only hope the pumpkin aspect is tempered by the beer and barbecue flavors.
If you’re brave enough to try this new, seasonal sauce, you better head into Buffalo Wild Wings soon. That’s because this flavor is only available until the end of October.