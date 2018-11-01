Drink Your Way Through The Holidays With An Advent Calendar From Jack Daniel’s

Photo: Jack Daniel’s

If you’ve been to a grocery store anytime around the holidays (or even months in advance), you’ve probably seen the chocolate-filled Advent calendars. If for some reason you’ve never seen them, they are simply calendars with little doors for each day from December 1 through 25. Behind each door is a piece of chocolate. Children (and some adults) look forward to these treat-filled calendars all year long. But if you’re over 21 and you aren’t that interested in eating a piece of sugary chocolate every day leading up to Christmas, what is the alternative? Well, if you live in the United Kingdom, it’s Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

Beginning on Nov. 19, the Tennessee distillery is releasing its Jack Daniel’s Holiday Calendar containing 23 miniature bottles of Jack Daniel’s and a special hip flask at Asda stores in the U.K. Sadly, this calendar is not yet available in the U.S. Our only hope is that it’s so popular in the United Kingdom that the brand decides to offer it here in the States next holiday season.

This is the first time the famed brand is releasing a boozy-twist on the classic Advent calendar. The miniature bottles of whiskey include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack, and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.

The calendar is available at 200 stores in the U.K., so if you’re planning a trip to England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland in the next month, don’t leave without grabbing one for £60.00. At the very least, buy one for a whiskey-loving friend or family member.