Manamorphosis: Accessories To James Bond Your Dad Game Like Daniel Craig

Photo: Joovy Zoom (Diaper Dude & Ergobaby)

Raising kids is one of the hardest things people choose to do, which is why Piers Morgan’s scathing tweet calling new dad Daniel Craig “emasculated” threw us for a loop. Morgan didn’t much care for the fact that the James Bond actor wore his new daughter on his chest in a baby carrier saying:

Being a real man isn’t about guns and fun. It’s about showing up where it truly counts…for your family. We’re going to double down on our support of Daniel Craig, and of all dads, with this list of accessories to help bond men with their kids.

Why not start with the accessory that set off Piers Morgan, the baby carrier? The modern papoose gear makes it easy for anyone to wear their mini-me on their chest. Turns out, a baby carrier like the one Daniel Craig wore is perfect if you need to accomplish a ton. In terms of design and fit, the award-winning Ergobaby 360 can’t be beaten. It’s got lower back support and a design that expands to fit a wide variety of people, including secret agents.

If you’re a techie, you should zero in on baby cams, but not just any will do. If you want a top-of-the-line camera to help you monitor junior we recommend Ring Stick Up Cam. It lets you see, hear, and speak from your phone, tablet or computer, giving you that 007 power against the best thing you ever made: your kids.

Dads-on-the-go should know about Joovy Zoom 360 Jogger. This super lightweight stroller’s design makes it light and easy to maneuver. It’s less than $200 and is comparable to some of the top-of-the-line strollers that go for well over $500. Plus, it’s made with neoprene so spills and messes will be easy to deal with like a real James Bond.

Millennial parents ditched diaper bags for chic, functional backpacks like the Diaper Dude Messenger Bag. Men celebrate the Diaper Dude brand for making bags that don’t look like a “glorified purse.” It’s big enough to carry the essentials without being bulky. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors, including camouflage, if you need to blend into your surroundings.

For those of you who like to research your mission, a little light reading is in order. Start with Adam Kulp’s We’re Pregnant! The First Time Dad’s Pregnancy Handbook. It breaks down being a new parent without being condescending. If you prefer something more “manly” try Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad! for practical advice on parenting.

Are there any dad accessories we didn’t cover? What makes your life easier as a father? Let us know in the comments.