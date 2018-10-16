Winamp Is Planning A Big Comeback For Its 21 Year Anniversary

Back before the days of iTunes, Spotify, and SoundCloud, there was Winamp. As one of the world’s first media players, it cemented its place in internet history as the most popular music player of the late 90’s.

While its initial release might have been 21 years ago, it’s not dead. In fact, it is very much alive under the new ownership at Radionomy and has a new release that’s preparing for launch.

Radionomy CEO Alexandre Saboundjian has announced that a new and overhauled version of Winamp will be releasing next year. Built with nostalgia in mind while also providing a more “complete experience” versus the 90’s version, Saboundjian described it as the following:

There will be a completely new version next year, with the legacy of Winamp but a more complete listening experience. You can listen to the MP3s you may have at home, but also to the cloud, to podcasts, to streaming radio stations, to a playlist you perhaps have built.

Winamp’s current version is still popular outside of the US where it’s amassed over 100 million monthly users. But most of its original fanbase is in the West where newer services have become dominant in the past two decades.

So what will it offer that’ll pull you from what you’re using now? Well, just like the original release it’s freeware, meaning you won’t have to spend a dime on it. Also, instead of serving as a store for buying and then consuming content, it’ll pull from all your various libraries to host them in a single spot, whether you use Google Music, Spotify, or any combination of modern alternatives. Given how messy and the average person’s music library is, its offerings might just be enough to propel it to popularity once again.