M&M’s Shape-Shifts From Candy To Chocolate Bars

Photo: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Brands

Whenever most of us think about M&M’s we envision the familiar brown, orange, red, yellow, and blue chocolates covered in a thin candy shell. We’ve also all (except for those of us with a peanut allergy) enjoyed the slightly larger Peanut M&M’s, Peanut Butter M&M’s, and many of the random limited-edition flavors that have popped up over the years. One M&M’s image that never comes to mind is a candy bar. That is, until now. M&M’s has announced that it will launch chocolate bars in December.

It’s time to reveal… Introducing M&M’S Chocolate Bars! Coming to you soon in 5 delicious flavors. 🍫 pic.twitter.com/3FVWQ2Gnuz — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) September 25, 2018

The aforementioned chocolate bars will consist of “smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M’S® Minis visible throughout a large, molded, and shareable bar format,” according to a company press release. The bars will be available nationally in five different flavors: Peanut, Milk Chocolate, Crispy, Almond, and Crispy Mint.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving. We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand. We’re excited to debut M&M’S Chocolate Bars and know that our M&M’S fans and chocolate bar lovers alike will appreciate the delicious taste that comes from our rich and creamy chocolate,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director of M&M’s, in a press release.

This isn’t the only new product on the horizon from the brand. Fans of Nutella (and any other hazelnut spread) will be delighted to learn that M&M’s Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies will be added to the portfolio that already includes new additions like Crunchy Mint, White Chocolate, White Chocolate Peanut, and Caramel. That’s all fine and well, but we’ll stick with plain old M&M’s. It’s hard to beat the classics.