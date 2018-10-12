How To Carve A Pumpkin Like A Genius Renaissance Artist

There’s an art to a perfectly carved pumpkin that eludes many. Growing up, we’d head to the pumpkin patch to pick the perfect specimen and head home to carve a masterpiece. Thanks to the advent of the internet, jack-o-lanterns, like pumpkin spice, are too basic now. The idea isn’t simply to have fun, it’s to impress everyone in the neighborhood with your artistic prowess.

If it’s the head nods you’re after, we’re here to help. You’re probably not a trained artist like Michaelangelo, but with our tips, people might think you are.

Spice It Up

If you, or someone you love, is all about that pumpkin spice life, this tip is for you. Lightly sprinkle cinnamon on the lid of your jack-o-lantern. Then take a paper towel and carefully rub it into the pumpkin. Make sure to do this because cinnamon is flammable and you don’t want your creation to go up in flames. When you put your candle inside, it will warm the traces of cinnamon and fill the air with basicness.

Ditch The Carving Tools

You can design and cut an entire scene on your pumpkin with cookie cutters. To do this, sit your pumpkin on its side and press a metal cookie cutter (preferably a Halloween-themed one) into its flesh. Then, take a mallet and gently hammer the cookie cutter into the pumpkin until it comes through on the other side. With the right cookie cutters, you can create a whole spooky scenery.

Try Dry Erase Markers

This tip will change everything for you. Sharpies stain the exterior of pumpkins, meaning you have to nail your drawing. Dry erase markers, on the other hand, wipe away easily with a damp cloth. This means if you mess up your artistic vision the first time around, simply wipe it away and start over from scratch.

Stencils: The Foolproof Design Strategy

Dry erase markers are great if you’re mildly artistic, but if you’re like most of us and struggle to draw matchstick men, DIY stencils will save you. Print out a design you like. Next, using nails, push pins, or tacks, outline the design until there’s a push-pin trace of where to carve. Then carve that sucker like a pro.