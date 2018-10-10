How To Nail Prince Harry’s Royal Suit Style On A Commoner’s Budget

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

Prince Harry is the king of effortless style. He wore a sleek grey suit while visiting England’s South Coast with his new bride Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry’s undone dressed-up look is likely the result of good stylists; however, good style can be imitated. We’re going to show you how to pull this off.

Turn heads like the royals do in the trendiest suit color for fall: light to slate grey. Like Prince Harry, you can upgrade your suit game with this trendy shade. The design-to-delivery menswear brand Combatant Gentlemen offers a version of the suit Prince Harry wore at $160.

Since the look is really minimalist, we recommend Uniqlo’s Super Non-Iron Shirt. The internet gushes over this shirt and how easy it is to wash and go. It’s made with wrinkle-resistant fabric and expertly designed to protect against wrinkles. Harry wears white, but you could opt for one of the shirts’ other colors like light blue or pink to make the look pop.

Add a black belt with a rose buckle by Peter Werth, on sale for $26 at ASOS. For your final touch, match Prince Harry’s suede shoes with Combat Gent’s Khaki Suede Chukka Boot. The Suede Chukka Boot pairs brilliantly with suits but can also be dressed down, making them a wardrobe MVP. Not only that, at less than $100, they’re a steal that’s worth every cent.

While this look was for a public appearance, it’s perfect for up-and-coming holiday parties, too, especially those at work. It’s classy without being stuffy, so definitely ditch the tie to keep the look a little more casual.

Are you getting ready for any autumn weddings or holiday parties? Is there a look you’re trying to achieve but struggling with? Let us know in the comments so we can make fashion easy for you!