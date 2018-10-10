McDonald’s Introduces Halloween Version Of The Monopoly Game

Photo: Dave Kotinsky (Getty Images for McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has been rolling out its Monopoly game for years. If you’re anything like us, you’ve gone out of your way to stop at your local McDonald’s to grab a medium French fries or medium drink in hopes of winning a prize. Likely, the most you ever went home with was a free cheeseburger or fries. The bigger prizes always eluded us. Yet we came back again and again, and we’ll be back this month because McDonald’s has launched a new national game called “Trick. Treat. Win!”

This promotion launched on Oct. 5 and will continue until Halloween. Just like the beloved Monopoly game, this one involves peeling game pieces off of Big Macs, biscuit sandwiches, McCafe Frappes, and McFlurries. Customers have a one in four chance of winning something (even if it’s just more French fries).

Prizes include cash money, Playstation bundles, Monster Jam Superstore gift cards, and much more. Even if you don’t win right away, you can also use peeled game pieces to win other prizes on the McDonald’s app like a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Beaches Resorts vacations, football fan trips, Universal Parks & Resorts trips, and more cash money.

You might not need luck to win at our new game! Subj. to Off. Rules (incl. no purch. instructions) at https://t.co/3pURkYAfN1 pic.twitter.com/wBnDkk976N — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 1, 2018

“This Halloween, we’re giving customers a month-long celebration of trick-or-treating by playing the new Trick. Treat. Win! game at McDonald’s,” said Kenny Mitchell, vice president of marketing at McDonald’s, in a press release. “With one in four odds of winning, the chances of being a winner are tremendous and will definitely add to the excitement in our restaurants.”

Obviously, this game isn’t branded as a Halloween version of Monopoly, but the similarities are there. No, you don’t have to peel and stick properties on a folded-up Monopoly board that you leave in your car’s glove compartment for months (or years) after the game is over, but that doesn’t make it any less fun.