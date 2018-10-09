Vitamin C Serum Is The Fountain Of Youth For Aging Skin

Photo by g-stockstudio (Getty Images)

There are tons of serums and creams that claim to slow natural signs of aging like wrinkles and sagging skin, but which ones actually work? Evidence suggests that of everything on the market, vitamin C serums slow signs of aging while reversing sun damage.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, vitamin C plays an essential role in the production of collagen and elastin. Collagen and elastin are proteins that give skin its youthful plushness. Likewise, information gathered by Scientific American says that starting at age 20, the body begins to produce 1 percent less of these proteins each year. Over time, this leads to skin that’s loose and wrinkly.

Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, told Into The Gloss about the benefits of vitamin C: “We’re much more aware of our environment and the way it’s affecting our skin. We’re a lot more aware of environmental pollutants such as radiation, sunlight, cancer-causing free radicals and smoke, which break down collagen, stressing the skin, and accelerating the aging process. As vitamin C helps to counter that process and can be used to treat such a variety of issues, it’s become a bit of a hero ingredient.”

With a 4.5 star rating and over 10,000 reviews, we recommend TruSkin Serum. It has a concentrated amount of vitamin C as well as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

Incorporating TruSkin Serum into your skin routine is really simple. After you wash and dry your face, rub a few drops of the serum into your skin. Do this in the morning before you apply sunscreen. A combination of vitamin C serum with a sunscreen should reverse and prevent sun damage while simultaneously reducing wrinkles.

