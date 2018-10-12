Kahlua Brings Cold Brew Cafe Pop-Ups To Three U.S. Cities

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok (Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

Kahlua fans unite! The top coffee liqueur in the world is about to launch something huge. No, we aren’t talking about a magnum bottle of the sweet, alcohol-fueled, coffee elixir. The brand just announced its support of Rethink Food’s Cold Brew Café. For those not in the know, the cafés are cold brew-centric pop-ups where drinkers can fill their social media accounts with swoon-worthy photos of Kahlua and cold brew coffee drinks, meet local coffee roasters, and help out a non-profit organization while they sip on tasty, caffeinated drinks.

Extreme Caffeine: How To Kick Your Coffee Habit Up A Notch

“The Cold Brew trend is a celebration of everything we love at Kahlua and reinforces our brand’s mission to make every day more fun,” said Troy Gorczyca, Kahlua brand director, in a press release. “Kahlua remains the number one coffee liqueur in the world and our support for the Cold Brew Café will give visitors a tangible way to celebrate the already natural and refreshing connection between the two.”

If you want to visit one of the cafés, you can’t just stop in. You have to buy a ticket on or after Oct. 13. All proceeds will go to Rethink Food, a non-profit that donates excess food from restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers markets to families in need.

The Cold Brew Cafés will be located in Seattle, Denver, and Boston. The Seattle café will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 at Pioneers Square. The Denver café will take place at River Arts North District on Oct. 20 and 21. The last stop will be Boston. The café will be located at Back Bay and will take place on Oct. 27 and 28. Each stop will have coffee sourced from local business in the area.

If you love coffee and donating to charity, and you live in or around one of these cities, make sure to get a ticket to stop in. At the very least, you’ll make your friends jealous when you post pictures on Instagram.