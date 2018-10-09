A Bottle Of Scotch Whisky Just Sold For A Record $1.1 Million

Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images (Getty Images)

If you enjoy a nice glass of whisky, you’re probably okay with dropping $40 to $50 for a nice, well-aged bottle, but you’re probably not willing to spend upwards of $1 million, right? Well, in Edinburgh, Scotland, a bottle of rare single-malt Scotch recently sold for $1.1 million. It’s now the most expensive bottle of whisky to ever be sold at auction, beating the record of $1 million set back in May at an auction in Hong Kong.

Both auctions were run by famed auction house Bonhams. The winning bidder (if you could call forking over that amount cash for a 750-milliliter bottle winning) got to take home a bottle of 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926. The whisky was produced in 1926 and sat for 60 years before being bottled in 1986.

Experts consider this bottle the “Holy Grail” of whisky, hence the high price. The bottle was also one of 24 in a limited-edition set designed by pop artists Valerio Adami and Peter Blake.

This world record likely won’t even last a week. Another bottle of The Macallan 1926 is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s on Oct. 13. Only 40 bottles of this specific offering were produced. A dozen were given to English artist Sir Peter Blake (known for co-creating the Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover) to design; the rest were given to Adami.

If you happen to come into a lot of money in the next week and really enjoy ancient Scotch, make sure you stop by Sotheby’s and put in a bid. Or go to your local liquor store and buy a bottle of The Macallan 12. It’s pretty good too.