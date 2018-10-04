Manamorphosis: Hibernate In Style With The Danish Art Of Hygge

In my 20s I was often baffled by the ways men avoided taking care of their personal space. Now that I’m a little older and wiser, I see this carelessness as a red flag. Being messy doesn’t necessarily make a man a bad person, but it signals that their idea of comfort is nonexistent. This winter you can put those bad habits behind you by practicing hygge. Pronounced “hoo-guh,” it’s the Danish word for feeling comfortable.

According to Dictionary.com, hygge is defined as “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” Essentially, hygge creates intimacy either in your space or relationships. In turn, this environment inspires a special feeling of relaxation that anyone can benefit from.

When it comes to hygge, you don’t need more stuff, you just need the right stuff. Start by uncluttering your space. That stack of magazines, the pile of laundry, or the mess on your coffee table must be tossed out, washed, and decluttered. According to Psychology Today, “clutter bombards our minds with excessive stimuli, causing our senses to work overtime.”

Basically, you cannot feel relaxed if your brain is constantly focused on your mess. Start with an organizational basic like a hamper. I recommend one with a lid like BirdRock’s Double Laundry Hamper With Lid and Removable Liners. The BirdRock hamper promotes tidiness. The removable liners make sorting laundry a breeze and the lid keeps your unmentionables out of sight so you can relax.

If you are one of those guys who lives with a mattress on the floor, put an end to that. A Hollywood bedframe isn’t expensive and it creates space under the bed that you can use for storage. The Zinus Adjustable Bed Frame fits anything from a twin to a queen size mattress. At under $40, it’s a steal that will up your hygge factor significantly.

Shelving units are a perfect way to showcase the things that bring you joy. For a living room or bedroom, I recommend Homissue’s 5-Tier Bookcase. This vintage-inspired industrial bookshelf gives character and aesthetic appeal to any space. If kitchen storage is your big issue, try Whitmor Supreme Baker’s Rack for additional kitchen workspace and heavy-duty storage. The wood shelf can also showcase unused kitchen appliances or act as a butcher block. Not only that, its adjustable hanging bar includes four chromed hooks for storing dish towels, pots, pans, and more.

Finally, curate items that inspire you to snuggle up as the temperature drops. One way to do this is by wrapping yourself in a cozy knitted blanket like Home Soft Things Boon Knitted Throw. This super soft, affordable microfiber throw comes in 36 colors so you’ll find the one you need. Plus, it’s machine washable so if anything gets spilled on it, you just throw it in your hamper and wash it later.

Likewise, I recommend a decorative tray for containing coffee table clutter. At under $25, American Atelier’s Leather Serving Tray is an affordable way to say, “I’m a grown-up who cares about creating a comfortable space.” Plus, they’re easy to pick up and move so you can clean not only the contents on the tray but the coffee table itself.

Does having a comfortable, uncluttered space appeal to you? Will you give hygge a try? Sound off in the comments!