Rugby Star Luke Casey Tackles Instagram’s Biggest Food Fads

Any fan of Luke Casey, rugby, food or all of the above will be thrilled with our latest team-up.

In the current age of Instagram, too often the food that folks choose to shove down their gullets is valued more for how it looks with a sexy filter than how it actually tastes. Well, Mandatory has teamed up with Papa Giuseppe’s Pizza to put some of 2018’s biggest food fads to the test.

We recruited 24-year-old Eastwood Rugby Union star, bonafide Instagram influencer and general snack enthusiast, Luke Casey, to tackle (with his mouth) a bunch of 2018’s biggest food fads and see if they measure up when it comes to the (literal) crunch.

Will avoccinos, zoodles and activated almonds score a tasty try or get chucked in the sin bin?

Watch Casey’s hilarious reactions in this video!

Purchase the full range of Papa Giuseppi’s at your local Woolworths today.