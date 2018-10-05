Haul It All Painlessly With The Hoverglide Backpack

Photo: Hoverglide

When I was 19, I broke my neck in a car accident. Other than dealing with the trauma from surviving such a horrific event, I’ve been plagued with never-ending pain and I’m always searching for ways to alleviate it. This is why the Hoverglide backpack really caught my eye.

The Hoverglide’s ergonomic design reduces stress on your back, neck, knees, and ankles. In fact, the Hoverglide is constructed so users can wear it while running or walking (perhaps both if you can pull that sort of thing off).

Hoverglide reduces stress impact by 86 percent thanks to a combination of durable lightweight materials and suspended load technology which uses “a patented double-frame and pulley system design.” That means the bag floats on your back instead of tugging it to death.

Although men’s clothing is typically designed for comfort, items like backpacks and computer bags don’t always take into account the aging bodies of their demographic. Gen Xers and Millenials have proven, however, that backpacks aren’t just for kids anymore.

There are a variety of Hoverglide backpacks that cater to different audiences:

Tactical – Designed with first responders in mind.

– Designed with first responders in mind. Trekker – Designed for wilderness trips.

– Designed for wilderness trips. Commuter – Designed with commuters in mind.

– Designed with commuters in mind. Hiker – Designed for day trips or weekend hikes.

The internet is going insane for the simple design that provides a crazy amount of comfort.

Have you ever tried anything like a Hoverpack to diminish back pain? If not, would you? Let us know your backpack experiences in the comments!