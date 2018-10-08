Applebee’s Introduces Spooky New Cocktail For Halloween

Photo: PRNewsfoto/Applebee’s

October is the month for ghosts, goblins, and general spookiness. Scary movies are all over the TV schedule and streaming services. Candy seems overflows from grocery stores like the blood-filled elevators in The Shining. Best of all, Applebee’s is unveiling a new Neighborhood Drink of the Month and October’s is Halloween-themed. It’s also perfect for fans of The Walking Dead and the frugal undead because it’s called the Dollar Zombie.

The drink is only a dollar all month long (hence the name). What else can you get for only a dollar these days? Well, if you head to your neighborhood Applebee’s, you can get your drink on.

This electric-blue cocktail was created through crowdsourcing. The chain asked customers to tell them what drink they’d like to see as the Neighborhood Drink of the Month. Not only did customers decide the color, they also picked the flavors and even the garnish. The winning creepy cocktail combination consists of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors. To top it off, it’s garnished with a gummy brain. (Zombies love them some brains.)

“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new Dollar Zombie,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release. “We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink.”

This ghoulish drink is available at participating locations throughout October. Like all alcoholic drinks, you must be 21 or older to consume it. Just don’t drink too many or you might turn into a zombie yourself.