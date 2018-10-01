Power Clashing: An Education In What Not To Wear By Kanye West

Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

Kanye West is the undisputed king of trolling his audience to drum up buzz for his projects. So when he showed up at The Fader to debut tracks for his new album, the thing that caught the internet’s eye was actually his power clashing outfit.

According to Urban Dictionary, power clashing is “combining clothing items that according to style etiquette do not go together.” Nothing fits that definition quite as well as the outfit the uber megalomaniac wore: a MAGA hat with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt.

Get The Look: Pumpkin Spice Clothing

Kanye is at the The FADER officers wearing a MAGA hat and a Kaepernick sweatshirt. Together. At the same time. Y'all. The system has really outglitched itself. pic.twitter.com/kyTTSWh0IK — BoBo The Angsty Zebra (@yosoymichael) September 27, 2018

Yes. It’s true. Kanye is power clashing in the most Kanye way possible, by repping both the ultra right and super left. Typically, power clashing is done by wearing stripes and polka dots or a variety of bold prints. However, in terms of clashing and power, this “look” pretty much outdoes itself.

If you want try power clashing, start out subtly. Here at Mandatory, we recommend a floral print shirt like this Monocloth Striped Slim Fit Pant with Leehanton’s Diamond Polo Tee, creating a balanced outfit that won’t make you standout like someone who needs too much attention. (Cough. Kanye. Cough.)

Honestly, in this wild world we live in, wear whatever you want as long as you do so confidently. Kanye’s proven that confidence trumps all with his career; why would his wardrobe be any different?

Do you power clash? Would you? If you did would you do it with a statement piece or just to make a statement? Leave a comment to let us know!