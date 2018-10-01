Study Says Baking Soda Is Athletes’ Secret Weapon

If post-workout muscle soreness is getting you down, the relief you seek may be right in your pantry. A study published in The Journal of Immunology says baking soda works similarly to over-the-counter pain relievers. It also seems to slow the progression of kidney disease.

What Causes Muscle Soreness?

According to Rick Sharp, professor of exercise physiology at Iowa State University in Ames says, “Mild soreness is just a natural outcome of any kind of physical activity.” He also notes that it’s perfectly normal to feel achy after starting a new workout routine. As always, if you’re working out and feel severe pain, consult with a doctor.

How Baking Soda Helps

The study, which was conducted by researchers at Augusta University in Georgia, says that when baking soda is mixed with water, it becomes an alkaline solution. This solution buffers our blood and muscle’s acidity levels, resulting in the production of lactic acid. Lactic acid is the common culprit for muscle soreness. In turn, the baking soda draws the lactic acid out of muscle cells and return the body’s pH levels to normal, resulting in the much-needed relief you’re looking for after a grueling workout.

Consume With Caution

Ingesting baking soda is fairly harmless, although too much may cause bloating and digestion issues, so make sure to talk to a doctor before wolfing down spoonfuls after a heavy squat session. The recommended dose is 200 – 300 milligrams of baking soda per kilogram of body weight mixed with 1 liter of water. A 200-pound person would drink 18 – 27 grams of baking soda to get the relief they seek.

