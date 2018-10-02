Harpoon And Dunkin’ Release Espresso-Spiked Beer

Photo: Harpoon

Fall is officially here. That means that days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and beers are getting darker and heavier. It also means that with the sun going down earlier, many of us need an afternoon cup of coffee just to stay awake late enough to watch primetime TV (or finish a binge of our favorite Netflix show). If you can’t decide what kind of buzz you want (or don’t want to have to choose), grab a bottle of Harpoon’s new beer. The famed Boston brewery collaborated with New England-based chain Dunkin’ Donuts to make a coffee-based beer.

This isn’t the only news out of the popular pastry company. In recent days, Dunkin’ Donuts has decided that because of the brand’s expansion, the time is right to dump the “Donuts” portion of the name. Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is a combination of Dunkin’s espresso blend coffee and Harpoon’s porter. This evenly balanced dark beer is smooth, malty, and rich with hints of roasted coffee.

Photo: Harpoon

“Our brands have such passionate, loyal fans, who start their busy day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers,” said Tony Weisman, Dunkin’s U.S. chief marketing officer, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to now finally bring the two together, partnering with one of the most respected craft breweries in the country to offer coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts alike a classic new taste to celebrate the season.”

The 6 percent ABV brew is available in 12-ounce bottles and draft at select bars. The beer first made an appearance last Thursday at Dunk-toberfest, an Oktoberfest event held at Harpoon’s brewery.