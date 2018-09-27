6 Podcasts That’ll Make You A Modern Day Renaissance Man
From passing the time on your commute to keeping up on current events, podcasts are a pick-me-up for your mind. With over 550,000 different podcasts available, anything you’re looking to learn is likely covered. These prerecorded nuggets of gold are an excellent way to expand your horizons.
But with half a million podcasts available, which ones are the best? Here are six podcasts that’ll make transforming into a Renaissance Man as easy as pressing play.
Switched on Pop
Secrets of the Most Productive People
Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History
For a podcast that’s one man talking for up to 6 hours, Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History should’t be as engaging as it is. Nevertheless, Carlin’s detailed storytelling and true love of history keeps you hanging on his every word. You can let the self-admitted non-historian teach everything about Genghis Khan’s empire, WWI, Julius Caesar’s subjugation of Celtic tribes, and plenty more.
WNYC’s A Piece of Work
My Brother, My Brother And Me
My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast hosts Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy are far from experts in anything. That doesn’t stop these West Virginian brothers from answering questions from listeners and Yahoo Answers. This podcast might not teach you any practical skills, but it’s worth tuning in for the stories. The McElroy brothers’ meta-narrative tangents will give you unmatched knowledge on topics like the best foods for fighting, the mystery of ghosts/horses, and what to do with hundreds of plastic crawdads. You’ll find a true family connection that will make you want to be a better sibling, father, and son.
Planet Money
If the economy confuses or causes you anxiety, you’re not alone. The Planet Money podcast makes understanding the world’s economy simple. It breaks down how these systems and policies are present in every aspect of our lives. With stories as simple as the current trade war with China, to unbelievable tales like Switzerland’s secret cheese cartel, you’ll be ready to hold a conversation with Warren Buffet in no time.
Do you already listen to any of these podcasts? Or are there others you think we need to know about? Sound off in the comments to let us know!