Check Out The First Images Of The Air Jordan XXXIII

Photo: Nike

In their latest effort for the iconic sneaker line, Nike and Jordan Brand revealed the first images of the Air Jordan XXXIII late Thursday night. This marks more than three decades of Michael Jordan’s sneakers hitting the market, putting sneakerheads in a frenzy.

The 33rd installment of Jordans is set to hit select stores on Oct. 18. You can also cop these online here on the same date.

What sets this pair of Js apart from all the previous in the line is the laces — or lack thereof. Nike applied what they call FastFit technology to the sneakers, which activates cables in the shoe, securing it around the foot by pulling a strap that lies across the tongue.

Nike describes FastFit as a “promise for pinnacle basketball shoe comfort, performance and style,” but why not let Michael Jordan himself explain it:

“This year’s game shoe, the AJ XXXIII, is the first basketball shoe to feature FastFit technology, which provides ultimate lockdown to prepare athletes for flight,” says Michael Jordan, via Nike.com. “From day one, we’ve taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan. That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.”

As someone who’s owned a handful (footful?) of Jordans in his lifetime, I can say I’m conflicted with the look of the shoe by designer Tate Kuerbis. There’s a lot going on in the design of these things, making it look really busy, but their subtle nods to previous Jordans tickle the retro-loving sneakerhead inside me.

Take a look for yourself in the following slideshow and give your take on the Jordan XXXIII.