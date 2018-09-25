Lufthansa To Celebrate Oktoberfest Aboard Select Flights

Photo: Lufthansa

Oktoberfest has officially begun. If you didn’t already get tickets to the big event in Germany, the odds are you’ll be missing out on lederhosen, dirndls, schnitzel, and giant mugs of frothy beer this year. But all is not lost because you don’t have to resort to your less-than-exciting local Oktoberfest celebration to get your Märzen and sausage fix. If you can manage to find your way to Munich, you don’t even need to visit Theresienwiese to take part in the oompa-filled celebration. All you need to do is a book a flight on Lufthansa to Singapore on Sept. 25 or a flight to Shanghai on Oct. 6. That’s because the German airline is celebrating Oktoberfest on special flights those days.

During those flights, Lufthansa crews will be wearing traditional Bavarian costumes instead of their usual in-flight uniforms. The company worked with traditional costume specialists Angermaier to create Oktoberfest dirndls for the female flight attendants and lederhosen for the males.

These special flights go far beyond traditional dress. You’ll be served freshly tapped draft beer as they’ll actually be bringing kegs on board to make the event completely authentic. The specially designed keg has a valve to regulate the carbon dioxide pressure. This is because tapping a keg at 30,000 feet is a lot different from tapping one in the basement in your college frat house.

Business class passengers will even be served a special Oktoberfest menu to accompany their fresh, delicious brews. This year, the menu includes: ox tartare with truffle, char with Riesling sauce, and Bavarian cream with pistachio pesto.

The fun isn’t limited to the skies, either. The Lufthansa lounges at the Munich Airport are also celebrating Oktoberfest with beer, sausage, and pretzels. Even if you don’t find your way into a lounge, all passengers who land in Terminal 2 during the first weekend of Oktoberfest will be given an Oktoberfest box that contains a ribbon for a beer mug, vitamin drink, pretzels, and fruit gummies shaped like beer mugs.