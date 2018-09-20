Manamorphosis: How To Create A Skin Care Routine

Your skin is the first thing people see when they meet you. It’s a very good indicator of not only your health but your self-care routine. If you consistently look sallow and haggard, it’s probably because you’re not taking care of yourself. Getting 8 hours of sleep every night, eating healthy, and drinking enough water are the basics of good skin care.

However, as we age, the basics are simply not enough to keep us looking as youthful and flush as we used to be, which is why you should adopt a skincare routine as early as possible. Your routine doesn’t have to be fancy, but it should be thorough.

It seems daunting to know where to start, especially now that there are entire skincare lines dedicated to men, but you don’t have to spend a fortune. Still, there are a few must-have items that will not only enhance your natural glow but help slow the signs of aging before they start. Time is the enemy of all men!

Face Wash

Everything starts with fresh, clean skin. If you’re using a bar soap on your face, it’s time to level up. Bar soaps have harsh chemicals that are no good for your face. Incorporating a face wash into your skin care regimen is a must. Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser is an affordable option that isn’t strongly scented and isn’t tested on animals. Pump the cleanser into your hands, facial sponge, or damp cloth. You won’t need more than the size of a nickel. Gently massage it into your skin, rise with cool water, and pat your face dry with a clean towel.

Toner

If you’ve got oily or acne-prone skin, you definitely should be using a toner. Toners are like another level of skin cleansing that helps to diminish the size of your pores and restore your skin’s pH balance. Baxter Of California Herbal Mint Toner gets the job done without breaking the bank. It cleanses, tones, and removes impurities from facial skin while protecting from free radicals.

Face Scrub

Face scrubs are a fantastic way to revitalize tired skin. Kyoku For Men: Exfoliating Facial Scrub is one of the highest-rated skin scrubs for men on Amazon. If you’re struggling with acne, this scrub is exactly what you need. It removes dead skin cells and ingrown hairs that can clog pores. Not only that, it’s infused with vitamins A and E, which promote elasticity while reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Moisturizer & Eye Cream

I don’t always recommend 2-in-1 products, but when I do it’s because they’re great. One of these products is Kleem Organics Advanced Retinol Moisturizer for Face and Eyes. The product guarantees the production of collagen and elastin, which reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Plus, Kleem Organics is made with only natural and organic ingredients. At less than $30, it’s a steal.

Putting time and effort into your skin care routine will pay off down the line. Incorporating even a few of these items into your skin care routine will make a difference in not only how you look, but how you feel. Taking care of yourself is the best way to show yourself love!

Do you use any of these products? If you don’t, which products appeal to you most and why? Sound off in the comments!