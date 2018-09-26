Heinz Just Launched Its New Mayo-Ketchup Hybrid Condiment

Photo: Innerhofer/ullstein bild (Getty Images)

Back in April, Heinz sent out a tweet asking if anyone was interested in a mayonnaise-ketchup hybrid called “Mayochup.” Over 500,000 people voted “yes” and the company decided to create the product. (If you’ve ever seen the movie Step Brothers, you already know about this mashup and it’s called “fancy sauce.”) We are pretty stoked to dip our French fries, chicken nuggets, and pretty much everything else into this zesty sauce.

It took a few months, but Heinz is finally ready to release Mayochup upon the adoring public. Instead of just putting it in stores, however, the company made us fight it out to see who would get to enjoy it first. On the company’s Twitter account, fans were encouraged to vote for their city. The winner (in a close race between Brooklyn, Culver City, and Houston) was Chicago. On Friday, a store in the Windy City will feature a Heinz-branded food truck and free samples of the famous sauce.

Looks like Chicago is among the first to get dipped in #Mayochup! We’ll see you this Friday at 150 S Wacker Drive at 11am. But keep an eye out, America, because it’s shipping to a store near you. pic.twitter.com/02VKXABcTB — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 19, 2018

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for Heinz, in a press release. “We’re excited to officially welcome Heinz Mayochup sauce to the Heinz family of products, including ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, and our most recent addition, Heinz mayonnaise.”

Heinz will make Mayochup available in other cities in the coming weeks. The combination of ketchup, mayo, and spices will set you back $3.49 for a 16.5-ounce bottle. That’s a steal considering that now you won’t have to buy both ketchup and mayonnaise and just mix them together into an orange-hued magical sauce. Unless you’re a sauce purist. In that case, this is your worst nightmare.