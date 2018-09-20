Man Banned From All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant For Eating Too Much

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Apparently, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. We know this because of a strange story out of Germany this week. Like a real-life Homer Simpson, an Ironman Triathlete named Jaroslav Bobrowski was banned from an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant for eating too much. Yes, you read that right. Just like Homer was kicked out of the Frying Dutchman and called “a remorseless eating machine,” Bobrowski found out that even all-you-can-eat restaurants have their limit.

The athlete visited a sushi restaurant called Running Sushi in Bavaria and realized that his idea of a healthy appetite might be too much for some businesses to handle. You might be wondering how much is too much, right? Well, Bobrowski ate almost 100 plates of sushi. That’s a ridiculous amount of rice and fish. If you know anything about the Japanese style of cuisine, you can’t just slap down a tray of sushi. It requires time and artistry and the restaurant really wasn’t impressed with the triathlete’s eating prowess.

“He eats for five people. That is not normal,” the restaurant’s owner told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

Like many extreme athletes, Bobrowski’s diet isn’t the same as your normal eater. He doesn’t eat for almost a full day before gorging until he’s full. Apparently, it takes a lot for this man to feel full. He consumed a massive amount of food before the kitchen staff finally threw him out of the restaurant and barred him from returning. The price of the meal was a bit easier to swallow: 15.90 Euros (about $18.58 in U.S. dollars). That’s a deal even if you don’t eat enough to feed a family of four for a week.