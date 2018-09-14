The Best Reactions To iPhone XS’ Absurd Price

This week a new line-up of iPhones were revealed. Called the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, they are the sleekest and most technologically advanced phones Apple has ever released. But their price is so expensive even the most die-hard fans are thinking twice about upgrading this time around.

It was only a year ago that iPhone 8 released at a much more modest entry point of $699, and a year before that the iPhone 7 debuted at $649. Now we live in a reality where the latest Apple smartphones start at $999. If you want all the bells and whistles, you’re looking at an insane $1,499.

For that price, you can get a brand-new Dell XPS 13 or even a Microsoft Surface Laptop Pro.

Naturally, social media has exploded with outrage. A large handful of people have declared that they want no business with Apple this year, and for the first time in a while will stick with the phone they already have (as if that’s some sort of significant sacrifice). And out of this group of disgruntled Apple fans are a few who have funny reactions that perfectly describe how insane Apple’s pricing is.

Me when I see the price of the iPhone XS Max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lFOVnui2KI — F. (@fxjb__) September 12, 2018

We’re all living in 2018 while

Apple is living in 2012 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/hJnyfbGgbK — 9GAG (@9GAG) September 13, 2018

Method of payment for the new iPhone XS and XS Max#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/EdvfZ6qMkR — Komolafe Daniel (@Danphy6X) September 13, 2018

#appleevent I want to order the new I phone Xs.

My bank account:pic.twitter.com/4oJD0oYO5e — Simpeynana (@simpeynana) September 12, 2018

Me vs my bank account after seeing the iPhone XS Max price #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/J02CZP4JrF — Hashbrown (@hasham__m) September 12, 2018

When you own an iPhone X & find out that the iPhone Xs Max has the same price as the X last year…#AppleEvent⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/giHf4rffCc — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) September 12, 2018

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will begin shipping on September 21st.