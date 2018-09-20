Jameson To Release Whiskey Made With Cold Brew Coffee

Photo: Jameson/Irish Distillers

Jameson is the most well-known Irish whiskey in the universe. For many whiskey drinkers, the tried and true Jameson Irish Whiskey is the beginning and the end of their booze world. In recent years, the iconic brand has branched out with a handful of special offerings, including two that were aged in beer barrels: Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition and Jameson Caskmates Stout Addition. The new offerings are perfect for that person who loves whiskey but also needs an extra boost of caffeine. That’s because the brand combined its famous whiskey with cold brew coffee.

Drink Like A Rock Star: Metallica To Release Whiskey Made With Sonic Waves

Years ago, if you wanted a cup of coffee, the odds were that it would be a plain, black coffee. Of course, you could add your own cream and sugar. Then the rise of coffee brands like Starbucks led to a new kind of coffee drinker. Stop by any coffee shop and you’ll find lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and the newest, trendiest drink: the cold brew coffee. For the uninitiated, a cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee grounds in water for hours before filtering. The end product is a concentrated, highly potent cup of coffee that people can’t seem to get enough of.

“Over the past 10 years, we have seen the continued rise in popularity of both Irish whiskey and craft coffee culture, and while the two are no strangers in the glass, we wanted to modernize this iconic duo,” says Brendan Buckley, the strategy, innovation, and prestige director at Irish Distillers.

Whiskey Gets Weird: Peanut Butter Whiskey Is A Real Thing You Can Drink

Jameson Cold Brew is made up of triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey and cold brew coffee extract made from 100 percent fair trade arabica beans from Colombia and Brazil. Available later this month, the unique, limited-edition whiskey was created to appeal to the consumers who enjoy great whiskey and have a palate for high-quality coffee. Sadly, for the time being, you’ll have to visit Ireland to get your hands on a bottle. It will only be available at the Jameson Distillery in Dublin and at the Dublin Airport. What better reason to finally book that flight to the Emerald Isle?