A Hike In The Woods Could Get You Free Beer From Busch

Photo: Anheuser Busch

Do you like beer and scavenger hunts? If you answered yes to both questions, you’re in for a real beer-fueled adventure, one where you’ll be immersed in the natural beauty of the U.S. If you only like beer, but not scavenger hunts, then you should probably just stop by your local bodega, grab a sixer, and just settle in for an evening of brews and Netflix. This probably isn’t for you.

If you do like both, then Busch Beer has a challenge for you, a challenge that could end in a king’s bounty of…beer. Yes, a whole lot of beer. Literally as much beer as you can drink in a whole year for free. Economists say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but in this case there is such a thing as free beer.

Busch Beer wants to make your dreams come true by giving you years’ worth of sudsy beers, but they won’t just back a truck up to your garage and unload a pallet’s worth of tall boys. That would be too easy. All you need to do is make like Les Stroud, Bear Grylls, or Michael Scott and venture into the woods. That’s because the beer company has placed medallions on 10 different trees all over the country in forests ranging from Alaska to New York.

The contest is more than just a way for the brand to give away free beer in a Willy Wonkian golden ticket-like event. It was created because of Busch’s partnership with the National Forest Foundation in an effort to help protect the 193 million acres of public forests in the U.S. Even if you don’t plan to search for the medallions, you can still show your support for the cause. Busch will donate 1 cent of every sale of its Outdoors Busch and Busch Light cases to the National Forest Foundation.

Clues to where to medallions can be found will be available on Busch’s social media pages beginning on Sept. 18. The best part is that you don’t need to find all 10 to win. You literally only have to find one. The first person who finds one of these specially placed medallions will win a year filled with fizzy Busch brews. The full contest details can be found on Busch.com.