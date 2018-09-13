Apple’s New iPhone XS, XS Max and XR: 20 Quick Things You Should Know

Right on schedule, Apple has announced a new line-up of iPhone smartphones that will lead its march into 2019. This includes a total of three phones: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. With several price points and feature sets offered, Apple hopes to offer something for everyone.

As an introduction to this fancy new line-up, below we’ll quickly be going over all the most notable facts and features of these phones.

1. The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch 2436 x 1125 OLED display while the iPhone XS Max sports a massive 6.5-inch 2688 x 1242 OLED display.

2. The more affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD “Liquid Retina display.

3. The same three traditional Apple colors will be available for both the iPhone XS and XS Max: gold, silver, and space grey.

4. The iPhone XR will be much more lively with black, blue, red, coral, yellow, and white options.

5. At $999 and $1,099 respectively, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are by far the most expensive phones that Apple has ever offered. The iPhone XR starts at a more reasonable $749.

6. Dual-SIM is supported by both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

7. The iPhone XS and XS Max are the first Apple phones to ever be IP68 rated for water, dust, and splash resistance. This means these two phones can survive being drowned in up to seven feet of water for 30 minutes.

8. 512 GB storage options are being offered for the first time ever.

9. The slogan for the new XS line-up is “Welcome to the big screens”.

10. The slogan for the iPhone XR is “Brilliant. In every way”.

11. All three new phones come equipped with the same A12 Bionic processor and front-facing camera.

12. Fundamentally, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS max are intended to be the future for Apple, while the iPhone XR is directly replacing last year’s iPhone 8.

13. Nope, there are no 3.5 mm headphone jacks on any of these three devices. Bummer.

14. All three new phones have a bezel-less design that doesn’t leave any panel space wasted.

15. The new back-facing cameras on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max include two 12 megapixel sensors with optic image stabilization. Early reports suggest that it’s an incremental upgrade over last year’s phone.

16. Apple shared during its press conference that the iPhone XS, in particular, has 30 more minutes of battery life than the iPhone X.

17. A 7-nanometer process has been used for the A12 Bionic chip found in these three phones, which should inherently mean improved power efficiency and reduced thermal heat production.

18. The iPhone XR won’t support 3D Touch like the other two phones, instead opting for haptic touch.

19. The build materials and overall design are very reminiscent of last year’s phones, using an aluminum body with glass back.

20. Ready to buy one of these new phones? Pre-orders will become available on September 14th for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Sadly, the iPhone XR has been delayed into October due to issues with “attaching backlights to the LCD screen”, says Apple.