How Queer Eye’s Fab 5 Broke Red Carpet Barriers at The Emmys

Photo: JC Olivera / Stringer (Getty Images)

As if two seasons of tackling toxic masculinity weren’t enough for the Fab 5, the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye did what they do best when they blasted societal barriers at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys.

The Queer Eye team debuted a variety of groundbreaking looks on the red carpet and they did it while taking home three awards including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, an award first won by their predecessors 14 years prior.

Karamo’s cape… Tan’s teeny tiny vest… JVN’s moustache… I cry https://t.co/CwqcEiDL4V — Lauren (@lcoffey55) September 10, 2018

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski slayed in sharp and sophisticated suits that can only be described as classic. These more traditional looks provided excellent contrast for the clothing choices of the rest of the cast.

As Queer Eye’s fashion expert, it’s no surprise that Tan France took a risk with a suit made by New York based designer Thom Browne. He sported a vest and waistcoat with a smaller-than-usual cut that the internet had questions about. Nevertheless, Tan lived the advice he gives and embraced his body type for a truly memorable look.

Karamo wore a cape to the Emmys because encouraging people to be vulnerable and kind to themselves is the greatest super power of all. — Brooke Kelly (@Boaterbrooke) September 10, 2018

When he’s not encouraging people to live with confidence, Queer Eye‘s lifestyle expert Karamo Brown dons fearless looks fit for a superhero. He accomplished this with an oxblood cape made by Groom’s head designer and co-founder, Octavius Terry-Sims.

Is it just me or does Karamo look like the next Starfleet captain?? Stylin AF in that cape! Tan & JVN are looking amazing too ofc. https://t.co/ydgHnVbM3U — ray stoeve (@raystoeve) September 9, 2018

Perhaps, the most talked about outfit came from Queer Eye‘s grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness. He sported a long-sleeved sheer top with a thigh-split skirt by Maison Margiela. He paired it with sleek platform boots by Pierre Hardy for an overall look that was très chic.

As an outspoken proponent of breaking and exploring gender norms, Van Ness stood up to critics on social media. Despite the backlash, he still drew praise and admiration from fans around the globe.

Thank you, Jonathan. For taking a sledgehammer to gender expectations. For always making us laugh and think at the same time. And for not fitting into one specific mold. You are a role model for many young gay males. And for us old ones too! — The Queer Next Door (@QueerNextDoor) September 11, 2018

The risks that Queer Eye‘s Fab 5 took proved the possibilities for menswear should and can be limitless. Do you think that they defended their work by challenging fashion and gender norms? Sound off in the comments!