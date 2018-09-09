Tesla Autopilot Prevents Serious Crash In New Dashcam Footage

Tesla Autopilot has been a major point of attention in the car industry during the past couple of years. Many have been impressed by its split-second decision-making ability, while others have been unsettled by the stories of the system failing to do its job.

In a new video published by YouTuber Tesla Canuck, it’s clear that if nothing else Tesla Autopilot can be miraculous when it works correctly.

Dashcam footage shows Tesla Canuck driving in the middle lane of a freeway when seemingly out of nowhere a Toyota Yaris attempts to squeeze between his Tesla and a nearby car. Without enough space for the aggressive driver, the end result should have been a nasty crash. However, autopilot kicked in jerking his car into the right lane just in the nick of time.

See for yourself (the footage begins at 1:35):

Another YouTuber by the name of Crash Animation Studios created a video that analyzes the mathematics of the near-crash to look at how quick Tesla’s Autopilot system really is. See below:

Tesla’s new Model 3 has become one of the top five best-selling cars in the U.S. behind the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Corolla.