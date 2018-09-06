Dark Theme Finally Arrives For Android’s YouTube App

After an absurdly long wait, a dark theme for Android’s YouTube app is now publicly available. This addition has been one of the most common requests on YouTube’s Feedback Board during recent years, and for good reason: a large number of people prefer dark UI colors for their apps to save their eyes from potential strain and even maximize battery life.

The theme transforms all user interface elements within the app to various shades of dark grey, using brighter colors like white and blue only for font and selection items.

If you’ve downloaded the latest version of the app, numbered 13.35.51, then all you have to do is the following to enable dark mode:

Tap on the top right to open the ‘Account’ menu. Tap ‘Settings’. Tap ‘General’. Toggle ‘Dark Theme’.

Dark Mode has been available on iOS since the beginning of the year. Actually, it was also available on Android for a brief moment in time, but was later pulled due to issues on certain devices.

Google has recently invested significant resources to upgrade the YouTube app across all devices. Features such as cross-platform notifications, live streaming from mobile, video minimize, and a plethora of user-experience improvements to the comments interface have made it much more enjoyable to use.