Manamorphosis: Keep The World Beard Day Celebration Going

Facial hair is a symbol of masculinity. It’s a way to deliberately play up your best features (eyes, nose or mouth), but in order to do this you actually have to put the care into grooming. An unkempt beard can morph a man from sex symbol to possibly homeless. So to celebrate #worldbeardday, which occurred this past weekend, and I’m going to tell you how to keep your facial hair so fresh and so clean.

Slick Stuff: Grooming Gifts That Keep On Giving

For starters, facial hair care begins with taking care of your skin. The most common complaint about growing a beard is itchy and dry skin. The best way to combat this also makes your beard glisten, beard oil. Because facial hair is tres chic, there are a ton on the market for you to choose from. With over five thousand reviews, beard oil purists swear by Ranger Grooming Company Beard Oil. It Moisturizes Beard Hair and Skin, while eliminating itching and dandruff aka beard-druff. Not that only, it has no fillers, fragrances, additives, parabens or GMOs, ensuring your most delicate features are well taken care of.

If beard oil doesn’t give your beard the body and shape you’re looking for, you might like a beard balm. A beard balm works like a beard oil but it incorporates a bit of wax. This gives your plush facial hair a bit of shape and hold. All while conditioning the hair and skin to combat dry skin. One of the most widely loved beard balms is Honest Amish Beard Balm. It softens, conditions and repairs, dry splitting hairs while nourishing new growth and is made with all natural ingredients. Making it the perfect choice to protect your skin.

Another essential for beard enthusiasts is a good beard brush. A beard brush is the unsung hero of elegant facial hair. Not only does it exfoliate the skin, using it teaches hair to grow in the direction you want it to. Most people swear by boar bristle brushes like Smooth Viking’s Boar Bristle Beard Brush and Comb combo. But if you don’t get down with the animal hair, you can opt for something synthetic like Grow A Beard’s Bamboo Bristle Brush and Comb set. A good beard brush will change your life as a beardo, trust me.

Keeping your beard looking sharp is all about maintenance. A beard trimmer is one of those essentials that will save you when you have to clean up your face but don’t want to shave. One of the best on the market is the Panasonic Milano All-In-One-Trimmer which sells for under $35. The all-in-one feature eliminates clunky parts so you can focus on the task at hand. It’s cordless, rechargeable and works on wet and dry hair, making it perfect for every occasion.

You can go ahead and purchase all these items separately, but there are some excellent kits available. If you’ve just starting growing your beard and are looking for a comprehensive collection to tame your facial tresses a kit is your best bet. For under $30 the Rapid Beard Grooming and Trimming Kit comes with everything you need, including beard oil, beard balm, boar bristle brush, comb and beard scissors. You won’t find a better deal than this collection of must have beard items.

With these must have items, you’ll have everything you need to win any beard contests, guaranteed.