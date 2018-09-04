Oreo Debuts New Cookies In Hot Chicken Wing And Wasabi Flavors

Oreo, America’s most recognizable cookie, has changed flavors often over the last few years, including oddities like fruit punch and cinnamon bun, but its manufacturer Mondelēz International might have jumped the shark with their latest creations. Initially releasing in China, Mondelēz will debut two new Oreo cookies that will pack quite a punch: hot chicken wing and wasabi. The Oreos will hit grocery store shelves in the coming weeks.

The hot wing flavor of Oreo features a bright orange cream filling, which we’ll assume mimics the color of buffalo sauce. The wasabi variety features a pasty green filling nearly identical in shade to the real wasabi you’d find in a Japanese restaurant.

Mondelēz, who recently changed the branding of their iconic animal crackers after pressure from PETA, announced the new sandwich cookies on Twitter:

Ironically, wasabi Oreos aren’t exactly a new thing, as many pranksters have long used real wasabi disguised as mint chocolate chip Oreos on St. Patrick’s Day. But it doesn’t seem like cookie fans are overly impressed with the new concoctions. Maybe they should have suggested other flavors to the cookie-maker.

Oreo has yet to announce where their newest flavors will be sold outside of China. There are no plans to sell them in the United States yet, so you’ll need to scour eBay if you feel like getting your hands on box or two.

Of course, you could save your money and stick your fingers down your throat to get a similar taste experience.