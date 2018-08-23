Manamorphosis: The Right Takeaways From the VMAs

The MTV VMAs used to be the awards show to catch if you wanted to see all the most outrageous stuff in music. It’s the awards ceremony where Madonna taught us how to Vogue like Marie Antoinette, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic got hit in the face with a bass and Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech. But the spectacle that was the VMAs is no more. Like everything else millennials have made obsolete, the VMAs are also on the chopping block. The awards show didn’t just suck in theory. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony actually had record-low ratings, dipping even lower than last year, which previously held the record for the VMAs’ lowest ratings ever. Yikes!

Manamorphosis U: Up Your Back To School Style

Even though the show itself was lackluster, celebrities came prepared for the red carpet. If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to the VMAs, it’s cutting edge style by some of the edgiest stars in music, film and television. Making it the perfect place to spot the latest fashion trends, including jewel tones, tapered fit dress pants and bold brocade prints.

And finally, if there’s one item guys need in their closet it’s a slim fit, tapered leg dress pant. If you live in Los Angeles like I do, you could opt for an ankle cut because it’s warm year round. Suxiaoxi’s Mens Fashion Slim Fit Ankle Business Pants are perfectly priced if you’re on a budget and come in black, grey and navy. If you’re a little less casual, you should try A Pagom’s Slim Tapered Flat Front Dress Pants. They come in a variety of colors including black, bordeaux, bright blue and indigo.

So what if the VMAs essentially sucked this year? What it lacked in showmanship it made up for with red carpet looks that are easy to achieve by adding the right pieces to your wardrobe.