James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 Is Going Back Into Production

Photo: Martyn Goddard (Getty)

If you were looking to get your hands on the iconic James Bond Aston Martin DB5, the only recent way to do so was to purchase this rather impressive and immersive LEGO kit, which would set you back around $150. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, as the British luxury car manufacturer announced they are putting Bond’s legendary ride back into production. However, you’ll need about $3.5 million to afford it.

Should’ve just gone with the LEGO kit.

It might be money well spent, though, considering Aston Martin is not only be reproducing the DB5, but the coupe will come complete with all the uniqueness you’d come to expect from your favorite Bond flick.

Chris Corbould, the Oscar-winning special effects supervisor on eight of the spy thrillers, is set to assist Aston Martin in developing the vehicle’s working gadgets, which will reportedly include a rotating license plate in addition to other unannounced special treats. But we don’t suggest you get your hopes up over an ejecting seat or hidden machine guns, not just yet anyway.

The iconic Aston Martin #DB5 is back. In partnership with EON Productions, we are proud to reveal that we are creating 25 Goldfinger DB5 continuation cars – Complete with gadgets! #AstonMartinHeritage pic.twitter.com/E01I8gNxDk — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) August 19, 2018

Based on the 1964 model used in Goldfinger and driven onscreen by actor Sean Connery, the cars are a collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company behind the Bond film franchise. Unfortunately, only 25 models are currently set to be produced, which means you’ll need a little luck along with deep pockets to channel your inner British Secret Service agent.

Dubbed “continuation cars,” the new Aston Martin DB5 cars will be built with modern materials, though produced almost exactly the same way they were in 1964, which will include a special serial number. The $3.5 million dollar price tag seems like a bargain in comparison to the last model to hit the market, which somebody paid $4.6 million for in 2010. The only other remaining DB5 from the Bond films believed to be in existence was stolen in 1997 and has not been seen since, leading many to believe it was destroyed.

Aston Martin says the first DB5 will roll off the production line in 2020, however, they will not be street legal. So you’ll have a few years to save up some extra money, which you’ll inevitably need when you take this bad boy for a spin. That’s for a bond…

A bail bond.