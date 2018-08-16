Manamorphosis: Go Back To School Looking (And Feeling) Good

Photo: Ababsolutum [Getty Images]

Back-To-School shopping can be as basic as hip jeans, Adidas t-shirts and a fresh pair of in-demand kicks, but some of the best items to help you ease into the school year aren’t that basic. What’s going to make your semester back great isn’t exactly what you’re wearing. A healthy mix of self care items can really help you hang in there when things get tough. So before you find yourself cramming for a last minute exam or staying up all night to make sure your essay is perfectly polished, thumb through these back-to-school must haves. They’ll be sure to take the pain out of hitting the books.

The go-to essential item for any college student is a comfortable backpack that has room for every damn technological device you own AND your books. The Mancro Laptop Backpack fits the bill perfectly. Not only does it fit a laptop less than 17”, it’s got 14 pockets that provide space for your laptop, iPhone, iPad, pen, keys, wallet, books, water bottle and more. Plus, this bad boy comes equipped with a built-in USB charging port so you’ll never have to deal with the anxiety of a dead phone.

One of the best ways to prepare yourself to crush this next semester is with the use of essential oil. According to The Collegian the best essential oils to invest in to help perk up your brain for the best possible study sesh are Rosemary, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon and Siberian fir, which can all be found in the Yidiola 8-Pack Essential Oil set. The easiest way to get your creative juices flowing is by dropping any of those essential oils on the light bulb of the lamp you use while studying. If you want to get fancy, you might want to invest in something like the Upower Essential Oil Diffuser, which comes in dark wood, light wood and a color changing mood establishing version, which could be pretty cool if you get psychedelic like that.

I can’t say this enough, but when the semester inevitably gets stressful you have to be able to muster the mental focus to tough things out. One of the best ways to do this is with the mental clarity gained from daily meditation. Russell Brand recommends free meditations from Youtuber Jacob Stephenson like this Powerful Positive Morning Meditation. There are also tons of apps like Headspace that can get you in the practice of meditating while also offering meditations on anything from falling to sleep to letting go of regret. A must have for those mornings after a long night out.

Did you know over 50% of self-made millionaires get up AT LEAST three hours before they need to be anywhere? Establishing a good sleep schedule is super important, which means the late nights of your endless summer should be prescribed bed rest for this up and coming semester. You don’t need to break the bank in order to accomplish this. One of the highest rated alarm clocks on Amazon is less than $30 and projects the time onto your ceiling!

Regardless if you’re going back-to-school or back-to-work, creating an atmosphere where you’ll be comfortable and clearheaded is the foundation for doing your best.