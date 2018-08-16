Dream Job Will Pay You To Drink Gin Around The World In 80 Days

Photo: Portland Press Herald / Contributor

Has the monotony of your day job finally sparked enough courage in you to get out there and find others forms of employment? If so, you might want to send an application to Mr. Foggs, who’ve teamed up with Bombay Sapphire to create a fairly unique opportunity: traveling the world drunk on gin (for free).

The all-expense paid trip, in which you’ll get to travel the globe, will last for 80 days. You’ll follow the route inspired by Jules Verne’s fictional explorer, Phileas Fogg, in his iconic novel, Around the World in Eighty Days. Your only requirement is to taste as many different varieties of gin as possible and document your findings via social media and a blog. Kind of like Lewis and Clark meets Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas.

Sound too good to be true? Don’t worry, it gets better. Mr. Foggs is allowing you to bring a friend (or recent Tinder swipe) along for the “working” vacation, while also providing your pre-determined itinerary and any other items you may need on your excursion, including journals, luggage, atlases and, of course, a flask.

Photo: via spiritbusiness.com

In addition, Mr. Foggs says you and your travel buddy will be treated to “once in a lifetime experiences” organized by Bombay Sapphire ambassadors in various countries along the route, which will include some of the world’s most popular and trendy bars.

As if you weren’t excited enough already, Mr. Foggs and Bombay will line your pockets with some walking-around money while you travel the open shores so you won’t feel cash-strapped during your “research.”

No hard value has been placed on the trip as of yet, but a Mr. Foggs spokesperson claims the dream job is worth well over $10,000, which sounds a hell of a lot better than getting paid $8 an hour to dress in a mini skirt and dance around.

Not that I was seriously considering that or anything.