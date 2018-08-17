Researchers Say Mixing Vodka And Energy Drinks Is As Bad As Cocaine

How many of you love to mix your vodka with energy drinks? Quite a few, we’ve noticed, as the cocktail is among the best selling at just about every nightclub. As if the soda wasn’t sweet enough.

But despite its popularity, there are plenty of reasons to avoid the sweet drinks, as new research suggests mixing vodka and Red Bull is as bad as using cocaine. You’re doing a number on your body, sleep cycle and, oh yeah, you’re way more volatile. You might as well be swigging anti-freeze (which some alcohol has traces of).

Study author, Dr. Matt Parker from the University of Portsmouth, says those who combine alcohol with energy drinks are far more likely to lose their inhibitions and take greater risks in comparison to simply drinking straight alcohol. That’s due to taurine, a chemical found in energy drinks, which when mixed with booze has a mind-altering effect on people.

“Energy drinks and alcohol together may be exacerbating some of the negative effects of binge drinking. Reduction of fear and problems in social communication while intoxicated increases the risk of fighting and violence,” stated Parker.

Researchers analyzed the behavior of 192 zebrafish, which have similar biological and behavioral responses to alcohol, while also being highly social species. Those that were exposed to taurine and alcohol instead of just water or alcohol were far more aggressive and fearless according to the study.

“Energy drinks can mask the effects of alcohol and make you a wide-awake drunk” so you may underestimate how you’re feeling and end up drinking more alcohol than you normally would,” Parker said.

This isn’t the first time research has concluded mixing energy drinks and vodka is a poor decision, as a Purdue University study conducted in 2016 claims multiple doctors believed a vodka-Red Bull mix was just as bad for your body as cocaine.

Drink responsibly, friends.