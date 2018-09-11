Future Tech: Ferrari’s ‘Formula Rossa’ Is The World’s Fastest Rollercoaster

Photo: Joan Cros Garcia – Corbis / Contributor (Getty)

While Ferrari is famous for their luxurious automobiles, many are unaware the Italian sports car manufacturer has their own theme park located in Abu Dhabi. Founded in 2007 and officially opened for business in 2010, Ferrari World is the first and only Ferrari-branded amusement park in the world and just so happens to be where you’ll find Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster

Originally named the “F1 Coaster” in its pre-planning stages, Formula Rossa holds the title as the world’s fastest rollercoaster thanks to its ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under two seconds. That pales in comparison to the top speed riders experience due to the unique hydraulic launch system, which catapults willing (or completely insane) daredevils to a mind-blowing 149 mph within the first five seconds of the ride, which sounds a lot more fun than getting your $350,000 Ferrari seized by authorities.

Formula Rossa’s peak height is just over 170 feet, and those crazy enough to take a spin will experience 1.7 G-force during acceleration and up to 4.8 throughout the ride, so you might want to have a doggy bag in your back pocket, just in case your stomach doesn’t share your thrill-seeking enthusiasm.

The track length is 1.4 miles and ranks as the sixth longest steel coaster ever built, modeled after the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza racetrack in Milan, Italy.

Due to high airspeeds and the risk of coming in contact with airborne particles or insects, Ferrari World requires Formula Rossa riders to wear protective glasses, similar to those used during skydiving. You’ll need to keep them handy, too, because Ferrari World is currently in the process of building their fifth and newest SFX coaster, “Mission Ferrari,” which comes equipped with two separate movie screens providing riders with high definition storytelling visuals and state-of-the-art audio effects during the two-minute ride which sounds a lot like my last bedroom romp.

Don’t be surprised if Tom Cruise shows us to defy death mid-ride.

Fun fact: The human body can withstand 46 Gs, but then again, we get carsick in New York.