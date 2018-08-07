Future Tech: Bugatti Set To Release New $5.8 Million Dollar Hypercar

Photo: Ronny Hartmann [Getty Images]

Rumors of a new Bugatti hypercar have been alleged for months, though few details were known about the French automotive maker’s newest luxury vehicle. That all changed this past weekend, when Bugatti teased car enthusiasts with a video showing off the “Divo” in anticipation of the upcoming Quail Motorsports gathering in Monterey, California.

Of course, getting your hands on a Bugatti Divo isn’t going to be easy, considering the 40 they plan to build are already sold out, despite the fact they’ve yet to go into production.

The Divo, which is named after Albert Divo, the French racing driver who famously won the grueling Targa Florio race twice in the 1920’s, is modeled after Bugatti’s Chiron, the most powerful and fastest vehicle in their fleet.

“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner,” says company president Stephan Winkelmann. “The Divo is made for corners. We want to thrill people throughout the world. With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way.”

While remain scarce on the Divo, many believe it will combine the best attributes from the aging 2016 Chiron while incorporating new technology. For those lucky enough to have an order in place, they’ll be greeted with a $5.8 million dollar price tag, though you can’t really put a financial figure on looking like a total badass, right?

Bugatti plans to unveil the Divo to the world on August 24th.