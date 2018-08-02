Manamorphosis: You Don’t Have To Be Casual About Sneakers

The hottest sneakers, like most anything coveted in fashion right now, are rooted in a sort of futuristic design with a retro throwback. Features like color, texture and sole have been tweaked to give a modern spin to their functionality without sacrificing style. Designers have made a pivot towards throwback styles fused with cutting edge technology to deliver not only the best fitting but slickest styles seen to date. In the case that money, time and availability won’t discourage you from hunting them down, here’s our list of the best kicks to come out this autumn.

Vans

Van’s Deck Shoes were the brainchild of brothers Paul Van Doren and Jim Van Doren along with partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia. In 1966 they opened for business and had 12 customers who ordered shoes that were delivered later that day. But it wasn’t until skate culture embraced the shoe for it’s sticky sole and durability that the brand really arrived. Today, the Vans brand is synonymous with skate culture but now it churns out kicks for more than just skaters like the Harry Suede Diamo NI. These are shoes that are both functional, fashionable and far out.

Vans reissued the Hairy Suede Diamo Ni by reimagining the shoe’s iconic look with modern updates like a deconstructed fit and newly-constructed gusseted tongue. It comes in pumpkin and white. Shades of orange are going to be so hott this season. Don’t believe me, then believe your eyes.

Jordans

In 1985, Michael Jordan’s signature shoe the Nike Air Jordan I, was released with such a reception that it practically became a sensation overnight. The iconic shoe was initially banned because the colors weren’t up to the NBA regulation and Jordan was fined $5,000 each time he wore them. This season, perhaps the two biggest shoe debuts are the brand’s Air Jordan XIII in white/true red/black and Air Jordan X in retro light smoke grey.

When the Air Jordan XIII launched in 1997, it was the first of the line to be released under the Jordan brand. It’s sleek, puma inspired design was stylistic win on the court, making it one of the year’s most popular shoes. Today it is a pop culture phenom with an updated design to accelerate its power.

For the first time in the X’s history it comes in the speckled grey pattern synonymous with the Air Jordan IV, driving sneakerheads wild. It’s combination of futuristic design and throwback pattern balance consumer’s need for footwear with better, cooler, more modern design, but the familiarity of the past.

Adidas

Adidas got its first big piece of publicity when German shoemaker and future Adidas founder Adi Dassler smuggled a pair of Model Waitzer running shoes to African-American runner Jesse Owens to use during the 1936 Berlin Olympics where he won four gold medals. So it’s no wonder the brand has evolved as one of the front runners of hip footwear that happen to be launching two of the hottest sneakers this year, the Handball Top Shoes and NMD_R1 Shoes.

The Handball Top Shoes are a slick throwback to the original ‘70s design originally worn by handball pros. It’s perforated suede upper area coupled with the addition of it’s retro style cupsole modernizes these kicks timeless kicks.

Likewise, The NMD_R1 Shoes update the OG ‘80s running design with cutting edge embellishments to take your workout to the next level. It’s knit upper design is fashioned to provide flexibility and comfort with a look that stands out as one of the most functionable fashionable shoes on this list.

Nike

Nike’s co-founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight were crazy tuned into the idea of winning when they chose the company’s moniker, naming it after the Greek goddess of victory. Today, they’re the world’s largest distributor of athletic shoes and apparel and their trademark slogan, “Just Do It” is likely what you hear before you swipe your credit card. It’s arguable which are their most coveted shoes this season, but the style and functional design of Nike’s Zoom Pegasus 35 and Air Force 1 make them our top picks.

With the addition of its state of the art ZoomX cushion technology, Nike’s Zoom Pegasus 35 is making comfort available to a bigger audience. It’s tapered heel is designed for flawless aerodynamics, making your run even more efficient than you could have imagined. However, it comes out today, so good luck getting your hands on what Sneaker News is calling one of the best running shoes of 2018.

Nike’s Air Force 1 is apart of the JDI Collection aka. “Just Do It.” The tagline was coined in 1988 and is turning 30 this year and to celebrate Nike is launching these killer kicks. The special-edition shoe is adorned with the original font and graphics from the slogans debut. And not only that, both the Zoom Pegasus 35 and Air Force 1 come in vibrant shades of tangerine, one of the season’s most coveted colors.

Sneakerheads everywhere are frothing at the bit to get their hands on the lusted after bad boys in this list, so good luck scoring them without having to scour for them on ebay.