The Average Adult Spends 6 Hours Per Day Watching Video

Photo: Westend61 [Getty Images]

Do you ever feel like you spend half of your day watching some form of video? Well, that’s because you do. Be it a video related to work, a funny YouTube sketch, a streaming service or basic television, American adults watch over six-hours of video every single day.

Even worse? The Q1 2018 Nielsen Total Audience Report says that adults now spend over 11 hours connected to some form of linear or digital media daily, which is up a pretty hefty 19 minutes over Nielsen’s quarter four study in 2017.

Did You Also Know?: The Average Office Worker Spends 1,700 Hours In Front of Screens?

Television still holds the title when it comes to grabbing our attention, as adults reportedly spend 4 hours and 10 minutes watching their favorite shows, which is a two-minute increase from late 2017. However, it’s a 14 minute increase from just a half-year ago.

Unsurprisingly, the internet or an app on a smartphone placed second in regards to consuming our time, clocking in at just under two and a half hours per day, which was not a jump from previous reports. Perhaps more unlikely was the fact radio placed third in consumption, though actually dropped a minute from the late 2017 poll at 1 hour and 46 minutes daily. Much of that can likely be attributed to long commutes and/or keeping sane in your cubicle.

It’s easy to see why so many platforms are banking heavy on digital media moving forward.