The Top 5 Healthy Fast Food Picks

Photo: Charles Schiller (Chipotle)

At a first glance, the phrase “healthy fast food” doesn’t make much sense. When we think about fast food, we imagine greasy, cheesy, fattening delights that taste heavenly but wreak havoc on cholesterol levels. Most fast food establishments actually have healthy options for people concerned with their eating habits. So if you’re sick of all the fried animal meat you’ve been devouring lately, consider trying one of these alternatives. Your body will thank you for it.

Chipotle’s Chicken Salad

Sure, Chipotle doesn’t seem like the first stop on the road to a healthy diet, but it could be. Like many chain restaurants, Chipotle has meals that won’t undo all your hard work in the gym. Their tasty chicken, bean, and veggie salad is a great first step towards cleaning up your diet. Go easy on the cheese, skip the guac, and ask for dressing on the side; tomato salsa will provide all the flavor you need. Chipotle’s website even has a nutrition calculator, so you can play damage control if you want.

Feed Your Brain: 10 Healthy Foods for a Better-Functioning Noggin

Burger King’s Classic Hamburger

Burger King is another fast food joint that has something to offer to all the weight-watchers out there. In fact, the classic hamburger you can get at their restaurant is low in calories, fat, and sodium. As long as you keep it basic and don’t drown it in mayonnaise, this hamburger is actually quite healthy. Many nutrition experts actually recommend it as a healthy fast food option as long as you skip the soda and fries.

Domino’s Grilled Chicken Pizza

Pizza is often considered the ultimate junk food by numerous nutrition experts, but we still love it. The glorious combination of dough and flavorful toppings has the power to improve one’s mood and make everything better with a single bite. Why should you deny yourself this pleasure? Go over to Domino’s and grab a couple of slices of their grilled chicken pizza. Add hot peppers if you want to spice it up and aid your digestion at the same time.

Would you like a drink with that? Check out these 15 Healthy Beers

Panda Express’ The Green Stuff

Back when you were young and innocent, being forced to eat green vegetables was a form of torture. As you get older, you start to appreciate these immunity-boosting foods even though you still don’t eat them as much as you should. Chinese food can fix that. Panda Express has a variety of healthy, veggie-centric options like beef with broccoli.

Subway’s Turkey Breast Sub

Subway has built a brand off its health-conscious menu, but not everything it serves is saintly. Your best option is the 6-inch sandwich with turkey breast and as many vegetables as you can handle. Swap mustard in for mayo and skip the cheese for maximum health benefits.