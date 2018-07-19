Manamorphosis: How To Handle Summer Wedding/Rooftop Party Season

So far, 2018 is the fourth hottest year on record according to a report released from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And after living through the recording setting 111 degree temperature that hit Los Angeles earlier this month, I believe it. Even though we’re well into that part of the year where clothing should be optional, for most of us it’s not. <Insert frustrated emojis here>. Since warm weather is one of the best excuses for a revolving door of soirees like weddings and rooftop parties, you’re going to have to go out and unfortunately, your birthday suit won’t cut it. But fear not, there’s plenty of options to make sure you look good without feeling like a human popsicle just melting in the sun.

A chic blazer really pulls together an outfit, but when temperatures are soaring upwards of 100 degrees extra clothing can be torture. Which is why a lightweight cotton coat like the affordable Flatseven Mens Slim Fit Cotton Stylish Casual Blazer is the perfect choice for occasions when you need to dress up but don’t want to die of heat exhaustion. Flatseven’s slim fit cotton jacket is lightweight and form fitting making it flattering for a variety of shapes and sizes. Additionally, it’s one button closure creates a lovely but effortless silhouette. Not only that, it comes in a variety of colors perfect for summer, including light blue, pink, white, navy, beige and green.

If you’re not attending something too formal, you can keep things light and breezy by pairing your blazer with a basic white t-shirt like Tinted’s Solid Henley. It’s slim-fit cut will keep your look youthful while also allowing you to show off all the hard work you’ve been putting in at the gym. Not to mention, this basic can be interchangeably dressed up and down, making it a perfect staple for your wardrobe year round.

These Plaid&Plain Men’s Cropped Chinos are the fun, tailored pants that will tie your whole look together and at an astonishing $20, you’ll be able to afford more than one pair. It’s slim cut fit and tapered leg are effortless, chic and lightweight, but will easily transition into your fall wardrobe. And if cuffed pants are too informal for your event, Plaid&Plain Men’s Skinny Fit Ankle Dress Pants are the affordable dress pants you’ve been desperate to find. These versatile pants can be dressed up or down, so you won’t end up leaving them in the back of your closet. And not only that, they come in five colors including the ever popular basics black, grey and blue.

With most of your outfit being budget friendly, you might want to splurge on one of your major accessories like these brown Wingtip Lace-Up Oxfords. It’s fully cushioned memory foam insole will keep you on your feet, even if you spend most of the night getting down like you’re Kevin Bacon in “Footloose.” Likewise, a good pair of sunglasses are something you end up using daily and oftentimes worth the money. Ray-Ban’s Mens Signet Sunglasses updated the original 1953 style with a reinvented top bar for a look that is modern, yet timeless. Not only that, they’re durable, stylish and the perfect accessory to prevent anyone from noticing how touching you found the wedding ceremony.

And if all else fails, cue up your best dad jokes, toss on this solar-powered self cooling fan cap and lean into the functional side of fashion. Besides, everyone knows that being cool is the next best thing to looking cool.