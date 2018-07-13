Living / Food & Drink / Weird News

This NYC Ice Cream Sundae Costs $1,500

Close-Up Of Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae In Glass. Photo: Eddy Zecchinon / EyeEm (Getty)

America has plenty of food obsessions, but in my opinion, there are two items at the top of the pyramid: bacon and ice cream. The question is whether you would pay $1,500 for the latter?

That’s the cost of the “Bear Extraordinaire,” an ice cream sundae you can buy at Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan.

Just to recap, here are the ingredients via CNBC:

  • House-made vanilla ice cream using imported vanilla beans straight from Madagascar.
  • A white chocolate shell with hand painted cocoa butter.
  • 3 grams of black truffle crumble.
  • Valrhona Gold cocoa nibs.
  • A hibiscus champagne sauce with citrus meringue.
  • ‘Delicate’ fondant butterflies which sit on angel hair sugar strands.
  • Edible gold and silver leafing.

Raymond does get it. The biggest reason this sundae is more expensive is because it comes in a $1,200 clear Baccarat “Zoo Bear” porcelain-based, crystal bowl.

Josh’s Take

Sooo …who cares? I’m not eating anything I can envision Kylie Jenner splurging on.

Here are just a few things you could spend $1,500 on instead:

You see what we’re getting at here. For the money, $1,500 ice cream better include a flux capacitor and a free trip to 1955. I’m sticking with my local gooey-butter cake ice cream around the corner (costing just $7).

