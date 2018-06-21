Manamorphosis: Here Are Your Summer Style Needs

Most of you have probably noticed that summer has arrived. If the long languid days haven’t tipped you off then maybe the high number of women in shorty shorts maybe did. For me, I can always tell that summer’s arrived when I have to check my watch to know happy hour is over instead of just noticing the sunset as a marker of time. However you determine it’s summer (the end of school, the weather getting hot or spending most of your freetime in the pool), the societal marker for for it is the Solstice, which happens today.

In layman’s terms, Summer Solstice is when the sun is at the highest point in the sky over the northern hemisphere, which happens to be 23.5° north latitude also known as the Tropic of Cancer. This yearly occurrence lands between June 20 – 22 in the Northern Hemisphere and signals days that start early, end late and kick off that sticky kind of heat that never seems to let up. Since Solstice is widely considered to be the first day of summer and it’s also the longest day of the year, it definitely will feel like it, regardless of the weather where you’re at.

In ancient times the solstice signified that every forthcoming day would be incrementally shorter until the onset of winter. Since we no longer count days and time with the sun and our lives are digitally micromanaged, the Solstice is more of a head nod to the shift we need to make in our wardrobe and the changes that come with it like shorts, sunglasses and suntans.

If you’re like me and live in Los Angeles, summer clothing is a year round necessity. But this time of the year is perfect for pulling off solstice colors like burgundy, tangerine and even gold. Add these pops of color to your attire with something as simple as a gold henley shirt but as flexible as side striped trousers.

In the case that your 9 to 5 life doesn’t allow dressing down, you can add these colors pretty affordably by incorporating these colors by wearing richly colored ties and pocket squares. Not only will these shades illuminate your look by giving it a sense of the setting summer sun, but they will also shift nicely into fall, giving you more wear out of your look.

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean things don’t cool off. This is especially so once the sun sets in the desert. Technical jackets, things like chic windbreakers or coats outfitted with windbreaker material are very big right now. This fashion forward outerwear can tie together a look with a neutral tone like black or make a neutral look pop by sporting a technical jacket in a bright color like cranberry.

Getting ready for solstice can also be as easy as switching up your signature scent. Some of 2018’s best scents are a perfect match for the weather. Options like Eau de Lacoste, Olivina Bourbon Cedar Cologne, and Guess 1981 Indigo maintain a sense of affordability while also capturing that effortless aroma that reminds us of summer. But if your budget allows you to splurge you might want to try Jo Malone Oud and Bergamot Cologne or D.S. & Durga Vio Volta.

Being a marker of time, Solstice is a great time to reevaluate your skincare routine. A good face wash with activated charcoal can make all the difference in the way your skin looks after a weekend of hard partying. If you already haven’t done it, add sunscreen to your daily routine. Protecting your skin from the sun’s harsh UV rays should be your number one priority so using a moisturizer with spf daily can protect your skin and prevent premature aging.

This minor shifts in your self care routine and the way you dress can really elevate your summer solstice into something you can really brag about later…if you know what I mean.