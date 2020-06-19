Mandatory Good News of the Week For 6-19-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. The coronavirus pandemic and societal unrest due to racism mean that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Keanu Reeves Auctions Off Zoom Date to Help Children With Cancer

Mandatory Good News: Philadelphia Couple Walks Down the Aisle and Into Black Lives Matter Protest



Cleveland Man Raises $10K to Tap Dance on MAGA Neighbor's Ceiling, Donating Proceeds to ACLU

Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing 'Finding Nemo' Was Bigger Than 'Space Jam'



New York Brewery Cooks Up 'People Power' Beer to Benefit ACLU

