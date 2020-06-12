The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter

June is traditionally known as Pride Month – a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The month-long holiday is known for its raucous parades, rainbow everything, and joyful reverie in cities all around the world. This year, however, things are different and we aren’t even talking about COVID-19’s impact on the usually packed event schedule.

Because of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, protests elevating the voices of people of color, and in particular the Black Lives Matter movement, have spread globally and garnered the rapt attention of the media. But just because these two communities are rallying for their own causes doesn’t mean they can’t support one another, too.

That’s because the black community has had trouble in the past embracing its LGBTQ members, just as the LGBTQ+ community has struggled to be more inclusive of people of color. This month’s uprising for both groups presents an opportunity for social justice warriors of all races and sexual identities to come together, fight back against police violence, and strengthen one another’s movements. It’s the ultimate power punch – and Lord help you if you’re not a supporter. The parades may be canceled, but the protests will go on. Find one and join in on this pivotal moment in history.

Cover Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mandatory Staff Picks: TV Shows to Binge in Honor of Pride Month

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/5 Man Married His Cat For Charity, Seems Like Convenient Way to Get Away With Marrying Your Cat For more good news, click here. Photo: Daniil Borovskikh (Getty Images)

2/5 Twitter Comes Together To Wish Breonna Taylor a Happy Birthday For more good news, click here. Photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/5 Grocery Store Repurposes Salad Bar For Alcohol and Candy, We’ve Been Suggesting This For Years For more good news, click here. Photo: Dierbergs Markets

4/5 Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please For more good news, click here. Photo: @libpincher (Twitter)



5/5 Young Boy Cries After Getting McDonald’s for First Time Since Lockdown, His Colon Confirms That’s the Appropriate Response For more good news, click here. Photo: Newsflash/watiwan.mayaadam

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.