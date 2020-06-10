Inspire / Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

by Mandatory Editors

Celebrities don’t always get it right. Sometimes, in a crisis, they tweet asinine observations that garner substantial clap-back. Other times, they make cultural appropriation faux pas that haunt them for years to come. But every once in a while, they throw massive amounts of money at a problem, which few of us can afford to do, or actually show up and use their clout to bring people together. Such is the case in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was recently killed by Minneapolis police. Over the past two weeks, celebrities have been calling out racism online, marching in Black Lives Matter protests, and making donations to social justice organizations in dizzying amounts. These are just a handful of famous people who are standing up to help the black community.

